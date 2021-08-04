Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 340,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 2,077,050 shares.The stock last traded at $228.58 and had previously closed at $244.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

