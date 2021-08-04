Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Burke W. Whitman Acquires 1,500 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Burke W. Whitman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $13,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,519,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,428. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $71,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

