Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $525.31 Million

Brokerages predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will post $525.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $522.32 million and the highest is $527.70 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $464.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.19. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.25, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

