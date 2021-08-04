Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.75.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $4,080,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 394,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,723,680. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after buying an additional 22,991,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after buying an additional 15,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amphenol by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after buying an additional 8,925,307 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amphenol by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after buying an additional 8,880,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $943,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $73.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,106. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $73.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

