Ampleforth 1-Day Volume Tops $4.63 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002521 BTC on popular exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $134.63 million and $4.63 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00062219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.82 or 0.00840200 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00043621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00094245 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 186,671,320 coins and its circulating supply is 135,637,461 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.