Analysts Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.68. AstraZeneca reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.79%.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after buying an additional 4,124,723 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,303,000 after buying an additional 3,893,799 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 365.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,084 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $151.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.18.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

