Analysts Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Brokerages expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. Autodesk reported sales of $913.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $327.61 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $328.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

