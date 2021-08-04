Analysts Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.85 Million

Analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post sales of $166.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.79 million to $166.90 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $165.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $666.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $663.66 million to $668.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $670.24 million, with estimates ranging from $668.28 million to $672.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $83.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $99.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

In other news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $434,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,768,408.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $478,830.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,857,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,612 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 69.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 37,682 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after purchasing an additional 312,013 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $3,083,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

