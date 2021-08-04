Analysts Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.18 Billion

Brokerages forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will post $5.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.61 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $4.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $20.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $21.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.30 billion to $22.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 68,398 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $124,745,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

