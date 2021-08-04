Analysts Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will announce $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $5.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,198 shares of company stock worth $7,993,759 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,894,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,876,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cerner by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after purchasing an additional 914,157 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cerner has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

