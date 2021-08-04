Analysts Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $767,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 478,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZWI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.20. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

