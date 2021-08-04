Analysts Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will announce sales of $344.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $328.90 million to $358.20 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $350.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $110.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

