Analysts Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Ford Motor reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE F opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.