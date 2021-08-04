Analysts Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to post $177.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.22 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $164.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $739.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $729.45 million to $763.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $851.42 million, with estimates ranging from $829.76 million to $869.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.78.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,111,408.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 445.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after buying an additional 48,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $479.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $460.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.