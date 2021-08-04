Analysts Anticipate Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Equities analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is $0.00. Pinduoduo posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,453,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,102,000 after purchasing an additional 585,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,663,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,168,000 after purchasing an additional 387,647 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 53.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,627 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 392.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,521 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.73. The company had a trading volume of 93,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,545,178. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.47.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

