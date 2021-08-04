Analysts Anticipate Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Target Hospitality reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Target Hospitality by 466.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 20.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,846. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.04.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

