Analysts Expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $717.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will post $717.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $678.80 million to $757.00 million. Allegion posted sales of $728.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 target price on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.11.

ALLE opened at $137.81 on Wednesday. Allegion has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.26.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,915 shares of company stock worth $1,943,094 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 598,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,660,000 after acquiring an additional 55,696 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Allegion by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 105,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Allegion by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

