Analysts Expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to Post -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.88) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on CELC shares. Cowen started coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celcuity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Celcuity stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. 114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,765. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.47. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $33.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter worth $163,000. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 1.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. 24.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

