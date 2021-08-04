Analysts Expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $589.85 Million

Brokerages expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to report $589.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $583.00 million to $595.20 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $550.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $120.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.35. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $83.04 and a 52 week high of $133.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 70,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $641,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 26.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $2,635,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

