Analysts Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will announce sales of $384.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $394.90 million and the lowest is $374.70 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $343.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.57.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,600.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,574,459 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $141,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,653,000 after acquiring an additional 720,549 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 63.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,058,000 after acquiring an additional 638,001 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after acquiring an additional 531,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 116.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 395,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,467,000 after acquiring an additional 213,355 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR opened at $176.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.45. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $177.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

