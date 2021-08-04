Analysts Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to announce $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $8.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.48.

Shares of FL opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

