Analysts Expect iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iCAD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). iCAD posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iCAD.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iCAD has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iCAD by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iCAD stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,135. iCAD has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $355.07 million, a P/E ratio of -43.09 and a beta of 1.14.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

