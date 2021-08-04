Analysts Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce $3.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.49 billion and the lowest is $3.32 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $13.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.89 billion to $14.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,826,515 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 17,737 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of K stock opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $71.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

