Analysts Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $642.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report $642.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $692.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $592.50 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $598.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%.

MMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

