Analysts Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $649.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VAC opened at $139.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.72. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 2.58.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

