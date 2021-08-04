Analysts Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will post sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. Pool reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $480.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $454.03. Pool has a 12 month low of $285.92 and a 12 month high of $485.61. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,105 shares of company stock worth $11,129,857. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,833,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 170.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,774,000 after purchasing an additional 160,237 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Pool by 125.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,885,000 after purchasing an additional 159,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth approximately $54,168,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

