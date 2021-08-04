Analysts Expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.62. Simmons First National posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFNC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.43. 241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

