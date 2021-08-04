Analysts Expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $199.00 Million

Brokerages expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will announce sales of $199.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $186.40 million. TripAdvisor reported sales of $59.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 237.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year sales of $860.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $817.40 million to $898.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

