Analysts Expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report $1.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the lowest is $1.80 billion. UFP Industries reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year sales of $8.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after acquiring an additional 508,938 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after acquiring an additional 75,515 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after acquiring an additional 362,549 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,126,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,430,000 after acquiring an additional 98,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

