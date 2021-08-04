Analysts Issue Forecasts for Freshpet, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

FRPT opened at $140.71 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.02 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.56.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $346,958.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,264,970.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,992,756 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

