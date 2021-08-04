Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kerry Group plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kerry Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $4.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kerry Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of KRYAY opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of $118.28 and a 12-month high of $153.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

