Analysts Offer Predictions for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.36). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICPT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.26.

Shares of ICPT opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $55.59.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

