Analysts Offer Predictions for Republic Services, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Republic Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $4.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

RSG stock opened at $119.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $120.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,619,000 after purchasing an additional 153,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,857,000 after acquiring an additional 26,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $208,205,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.