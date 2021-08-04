Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/23/2021 – Las Vegas Sands was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

7/22/2021 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Las Vegas Sands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $5,066,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $814,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 354.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 75,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

