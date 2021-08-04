Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 4th (ADRZY, APRE, AQUA, ARGX, ASAN, ASX, AVEO, AVTR, AYX, BBDC)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 4th:

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics. Its product candidates are targeted against important mechanisms known or believed to be involved in cancer. Tivozanib, the Company’s lead product candidate, is a highly potent and selective oral inhibitor of the vascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, receptors 1, 2 and 3. In addition to tivozanib, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies derived from Human Response Platform (HRP), a novel method of building preclinical models of human cancer, which are intended to more accurately represent cancer biology in patients. AV-299 is the Company’s next product candidate which is an antibody that binds to hepatocyte growth factor, or HGF, thereby blocking its function. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its strong-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. Tigress Financial currently has a $198.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $174.00.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. Alliance Global Partners currently has a $310.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $240.00.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has €12.00 ($14.12) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of €11.50 ($13.53).

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $7.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a buy rating. They currently have €33.00 ($38.82) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of €32.50 ($38.24).

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $47.00 to $64.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

