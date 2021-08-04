Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BioNTech (BNTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX):
- 7/27/2021 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “
- 7/22/2021 – BioNTech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.
- 7/21/2021 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “
- 7/20/2021 – BioNTech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – BioNTech is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – BioNTech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “
- 6/23/2021 – BioNTech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.
- 6/16/2021 – BioNTech had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Redburn Partners. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $31.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $383.00. 136,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,573. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.80. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $354.08. The firm has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.08 and a beta of -1.57.
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
