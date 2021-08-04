Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BioNTech (BNTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX):

7/27/2021 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

7/22/2021 – BioNTech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

7/21/2021 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

7/20/2021 – BioNTech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – BioNTech is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – BioNTech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

6/23/2021 – BioNTech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

6/16/2021 – BioNTech had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Redburn Partners. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $31.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $383.00. 136,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,573. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.80. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $354.08. The firm has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.08 and a beta of -1.57.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BioNTech by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

