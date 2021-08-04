Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Baytex Energy (BTE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Baytex Energy (TSE: BTE) recently:
- 7/30/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2021 – Baytex Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$3.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/15/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.75.
- 7/14/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$1.75 to C$3.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$3.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/21/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.75. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/9/2021 – Baytex Energy was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$2.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.75.
- 6/7/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.80 to C$2.20. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of BTE stock opened at C$2.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 51.40. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
In other Baytex Energy news, Director Mark Bly purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.27 per share, with a total value of C$56,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$859,012.65.
