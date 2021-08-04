Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Baytex Energy (BTE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Baytex Energy (TSE: BTE) recently:

7/30/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Baytex Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.75.

7/14/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$1.75 to C$3.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$3.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.75. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Baytex Energy was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$2.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.75.

6/7/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.80 to C$2.20. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$2.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 51.40. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Mark Bly purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.27 per share, with a total value of C$56,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$859,012.65.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

