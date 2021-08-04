Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF)

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS: DVDCF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/3/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/2/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

7/29/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

7/29/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

7/28/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/28/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/28/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/28/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/12/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano was given a new $13.30 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/2/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/29/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/24/2021 –

6/24/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/14/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

OTCMKTS DVDCF remained flat at $$14.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.