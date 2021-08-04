Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TPTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/4/2021 – Turning Point Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

TPTX stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,419. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.61. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.43 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

