Analyzing Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

20.4% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Lightning eMotors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$124.05 million ($1.04) -5.71 Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lordstown Motors and Lightning eMotors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 5 3 1 0 1.56 Lightning eMotors 0 0 4 0 3.00

Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus price target of $13.89, suggesting a potential upside of 133.82%. Lightning eMotors has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 137.91%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Lordstown Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -49.53% -31.46% Lightning eMotors N/A -56.16% -1.38%

Summary

Lightning eMotors beats Lordstown Motors on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.