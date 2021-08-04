Anchor Neural World Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.89 Million (ANW)

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Anchor Neural World has a market capitalization of $12.40 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Neural World coin can now be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00060996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.26 or 0.00849925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00095125 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Coin Profile

Anchor Neural World (CRYPTO:ANW) is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation . The official message board for Anchor Neural World is medium.com/anwfoundation . The official website for Anchor Neural World is an-va.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

Anchor Neural World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Neural World directly using U.S. dollars.

