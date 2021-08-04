Anchor Neural World Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.31 Million (ANW)

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, Anchor Neural World has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Neural World has a total market capitalization of $12.29 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Neural World coin can now be bought for about $0.0447 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Neural World Profile

Anchor Neural World is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation . The official message board for Anchor Neural World is medium.com/anwfoundation . Anchor Neural World’s official website is an-va.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

