Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andritz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ADRZY stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29. Andritz has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

