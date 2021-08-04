Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NGLOY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.55.

Anglo American stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,371. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

