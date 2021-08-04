Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,580 ($46.77).

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 30th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of AAL traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,425 ($44.75). The company had a trading volume of 1,735,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,673. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a market capitalization of £46.69 billion and a PE ratio of 8.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,231.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.51 per share. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 5.66%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 226 shares of company stock valued at $644,833.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.