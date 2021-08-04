Anshul Sadana Sells 4,232 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.45, for a total value of $1,601,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,607.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total value of $1,541,726.42.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $1,440,152.76.

On Friday, May 28th, Anshul Sadana sold 7,857 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $2,673,029.97.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Anshul Sadana sold 2,345 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $792,844.50.

Arista Networks stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,883. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

