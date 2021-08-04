ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $370.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.69.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

