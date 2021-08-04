ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85-7.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84-1.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.850-$7.150 EPS.
Shares of ANSS traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $372.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,380. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.38.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
