ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85-7.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84-1.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.850-$7.150 EPS.

Shares of ANSS traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $372.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,380. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $324.50.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

