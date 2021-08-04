ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.57. The company had a trading volume of 327,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,380. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

