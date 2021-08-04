ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.850-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.220-$1.390 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $324.50.

ANSS stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.57. The company had a trading volume of 327,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

